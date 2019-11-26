|
|
Dr. Phillip Baron
New Brunswick - Dr. Phillip Baron, 73, died Monday, November 25th, 2019 at St. Peter's University Hospital after a brief struggle with cancer.
He leaves behind his wife of 49 years, Susan Baron; daughter, Eve Sorkin and her husband David Sorkin; daughter Laura Baron; three grandchildren, Michael, Amie, and Joseph Sorkin; and many close friends.
Born Feiveh Baranczyk on January 3, 1946 in a refugee camp in Salzburg, Austria, he came to America with the help of HIAS (formerly known as the Hebrew Immigrant Aid Society) shortly before his third birthday. The son of two Holocaust survivors, from what is now Belarus, he grew up on the Lower East Side of New York.
He was a proud graduate of the Bronx High School of Science ('64), City College (B.S. '69), New York University (M.S. in Electrical Engineering '72), and Rutgers Medical School ('78), in addition to being a fellow of the American College of Cardiology.
A true renaissance man, he was a seeker of knowledge who could hold forth on the history of almost anything. He enjoyed going to the opera and the philharmonic in the fall and winter, and loved spending his summers with his family on Long Beach Island.
The Funeral is to be held on Wednesday, November 27 at 11 AM at the Highland Park Conservative Temple-Congregation Anshe Emeth at 201 South 3rd Avenue, Highland Park, NJ. Interment at Beth Israel Cemetery, Woodbridge, NJ.
Donations in his memory may be made to HIAS and the Highland Park Conservative Temple-Congregation Anshe Emeth.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Crabiel Parkwest Funeral Chapel, 239 Livingston Avenue, New Brunswick, NJ.
Published in Home News Tribune from Nov. 26 to Nov. 27, 2019