Phillip R. Griffin
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Phillip's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Phillip R. Griffin

Barnegat - Phillip R. Griffin "Pete" age 87 of Barnegat passed away on Tuesday, June 9, 2020 at Deborah Heart and Lung Center, Browns Mills. Pete was born in Plainfield and raised his family in South Plainfield before moving to Barnegat in 2000. After proudly serving in the US Navy during the Korean war, Pete married the love of his life, "Patsy," and went on to enjoy a long career in Building Management working for both Wolff & Munier and Macklowe Properties in New York City. Pete enjoyed boating and fishing, but more than anything he loved being "Poppy" to his five grandchildren, who were his pride and joy. He was a communicant of St. Francis of Assisi R.C. Church in LBI and St. Mary's in Barnegat.

Pete was predeceased by his wife Patricia in 2006 and his two sisters Dorothy and Janet. He is survived by his son Chris and his wife Teresa of Point Pleasant and his daughter Missy and her husband Stephen Pudimott of Branchburg, and his five grandchildren: Morgan, Julia, Claire, Kayla and Colin.

Funeral Liturgy will be held on Monday, June 15, 2020 at 10am at St. Francis of Assisi Church, 4700 Long Beach Blvd. Brant Beach. Burial Will be private and under the direction of the Bugbee-Riggs Funeral Home, Barnegat. In lieu of flowers contributions can be made to Deborah Hospital Foundation, 212 Trenton Rd, Browns Mills, NJ 08015






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Courier News from Jun. 12 to Jun. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
15
Liturgy
10:00 AM
St. Francis of Assisi Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Bugbee-Riggs Funeral Home, LLC
335 S. Main Street
Barnegat, NJ 08005
(609) 698-4281
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved