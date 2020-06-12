Phillip R. GriffinBarnegat - Phillip R. Griffin "Pete" age 87 of Barnegat passed away on Tuesday, June 9, 2020 at Deborah Heart and Lung Center, Browns Mills. Pete was born in Plainfield and raised his family in South Plainfield before moving to Barnegat in 2000. After proudly serving in the US Navy during the Korean war, Pete married the love of his life, "Patsy," and went on to enjoy a long career in Building Management working for both Wolff & Munier and Macklowe Properties in New York City. Pete enjoyed boating and fishing, but more than anything he loved being "Poppy" to his five grandchildren, who were his pride and joy. He was a communicant of St. Francis of Assisi R.C. Church in LBI and St. Mary's in Barnegat.Pete was predeceased by his wife Patricia in 2006 and his two sisters Dorothy and Janet. He is survived by his son Chris and his wife Teresa of Point Pleasant and his daughter Missy and her husband Stephen Pudimott of Branchburg, and his five grandchildren: Morgan, Julia, Claire, Kayla and Colin.Funeral Liturgy will be held on Monday, June 15, 2020 at 10am at St. Francis of Assisi Church, 4700 Long Beach Blvd. Brant Beach. Burial Will be private and under the direction of the Bugbee-Riggs Funeral Home, Barnegat. In lieu of flowers contributions can be made to Deborah Hospital Foundation, 212 Trenton Rd, Browns Mills, NJ 08015