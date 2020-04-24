Services
Crabiel Park West Funeral Chapel
239 LIVINGSTON AVENUE
New Brunswick, NJ 08901
(732) 828-2332
Rev. Phillip Ray Ruffin

Rev. Phillip Ray Ruffin Obituary
Rev. Phillip Ray Ruffin

Rev. Phillip Ray Ruffin, 72, entered into eternal rest on the morning of April 20, 2020 at the St. Peter's University Hospital in New Brunswick, NJ. Born and raised in Columbia, Mississippi to Seggie and Geneva (Lumzy) Ruffin, before moving to New Jersey in the late 1960's.

Phillip attended La Marion Central High School, later known as East Marion High School, where he received his high school diploma. In 1966, he attended Middlesex County College, which os a subsidiary of Rutgers University, studying Electrical Engineering. He also attended Lincoln Technical Institute, where he studied diesel technology. After graduating Lincoln Tech, Phillip became self-employed. He also taught diesel rear ends and transmission at Somerset Vocational School in Somerville, NJ. Phillip was a "jack of all trades". In the later years, he received his calling to become a Pastor. Phillip studied at Wesley College in Florence, MS and Nazarene Bible College to gain his BA in Theology. For the last five years, he served as the distinguished Pastor of Emmanuel Baptist Church in Somerset, NJ.

Phillip served in the US Army and National Guard. He became a Non-Commissioned Officer in 1971, when he received his Honorable Discharge.

He leaves a legacy of strength to cherish his memories, his loving wife, Mary and two daughters Anasa Holden and Keisha Nobles, ten grandchildren, five great grandchildren, two sisters, five brothers and a host of other relatives.

Funeral Services are entrusted to the Crabiel Parkwest Funeral Chapel, 239 Livingston Avenue, New Brunswick, NJ. Interment will be private for the family only.
Published in Home News Tribune from Apr. 24 to Apr. 25, 2020
