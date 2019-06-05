Services
Selover Funeral Home
555 Georges Rd
North Brunswick, NJ 08902
(732) 828-2500
Visitation
Thursday, Jun. 6, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Selover Funeral Home
555 Georges Rd
North Brunswick, NJ 08902
Visitation
Thursday, Jun. 6, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Selover Funeral Home
555 Georges Rd
North Brunswick, NJ 08902
Funeral service
Friday, Jun. 7, 2019
9:00 AM
Selover Funeral Home
555 Georges Rd
North Brunswick, NJ 08902
Memorial Mass
Friday, Jun. 7, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Augustine of Canterbury Church
Kendall Park, NJ
Resources
North Brunswick - Phillip W. Barrood died Tuesday, June 4, 2019, at St. Peter's University Hospital in New Brunswick. He was 93.

Born in New Brunswick to the late William and Najebe Barrood, he lived in New Brunswick and Kendall Park before moving to North Brunswick in 1967. He was a real estate and insurance broker and a real estate appraiser for Century 21 Barrood Realtors in Kendall Park and Barrood Agency, Inc. in New Brunswick. He was a member of the National Association of Realtors, the Metro Center Association of Realtors, the Central Jersey MLS and Independent Fee Appraisers.

Mr. Barrood was a communicant of St. Augustine of Canterbury R.C. Church in Kendall Park and St. Sharbel Maronite Catholic Church in Somerset. He was a 4th Degree member of the Knights of Columbus Council #6345 in Kendall Park, a member of the Order of St. Sharbel and the National Apostolate of Maronites.

Mr. Barrood served in the United States Army during World War II. He was a member of the BPO Elks #324 New Brunswick and was a past Exalted Ruler. He was also a former director of Brunswick Bank and Trust.

He was predeceased by four brothers - Louis, David, Edward and Abraham and a sister Adele Antonios. Surviving are his wife T. Marie (Betros) Barrood; his son Phillip K. Barrood and his wife Jacqueline of Hillsborough; three daughters - Lisa Chedid and her husband Joseph of North Brunswick, Laurie Machalany and her husband Elias of Monmouth Junction and Lynda Barrood-Silva and her husband Peter of Tinton Falls; five sisters - Jennie Meseroll of Kendall Park, Grace Forrest of North Brunswick, Lulu Thompson and Marie Kerekes, both of New Brunswick and Sr. Rose Barrood of Convent Station; and nine grandchildren - George, Melissa and Daniel Chedid, Jessica Chedid-Saliba and her husband George, Allison, Ashley and Lauren Machalany and Phillip M. and George H. Barrood.

Visitation will be 2 PM to 4 PM and 7 PM to 9 PM Thursday at Selover Funeral Home, 555 Georges Road, North Brunswick. Funeral services will be 9:00 AM Friday from Selover Funeral Home followed by a 10:00 AM Mass at St. Augustine of Canterbury Church in Kendall Park. Burial will follow in St. Peter's Cemetery in New Brunswick.
Published in Home News Tribune on June 5, 2019
