Philomena A. Mastrolonardo
Old Bridge - Philomena A. Mastrolonardo, 73, of Old Bridge, passed away on January 9, 2020. She was born on Staten Island on November 22, 1946. Philomena was an Assistant Biller at St. Peter's Hospital in New Brunswick for many years. She liked to bowl and loved spending time with her grandchildren.
Philomena was predeceased by her husband, Anthony Mastrolonardo, in 1999 and her brother, Thomas Curitore.
She is survived by a daughter, Lori Spathis, and her partner, Michael Olexa, of Menlo Park Terrace; two sons, Steven Mastrolonardo, and his wife, Dorothy, of Spotswood, and Anthony Mastrolonardo, and his wife, Denean, of Woodbridge; nine grandchildren: Alan, Jessica, Olivia, Amanda, Larissa, Nicholas, James, Steven J., and Alyssa Olexa; two sisters, Gloria Baldassano, of Manchester, and Susan Ciani, of Keansburg; and many nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be Sunday, January 12, 2020, from 3-5 pm at the Flynn and Son/Koyen Funeral Home, 319 Amboy Ave., Metuchen, NJ 08840. Funeral services will begin Monday 8:30 am at the funeral home. A Funeral Liturgy will be held 9:00 am at Our Lady of Peace Church in Fords. Entombment will follow in Clover Leaf Memorial Park.
Published in Home News Tribune from Jan. 10 to Jan. 11, 2020