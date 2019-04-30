|
|
Philomena H. Shalkowski-Witos (Mae)
Fords - Philomena H. Shalkowski-Witos (Mae) 95 of Fords, NJ passed away peacefully after losing her battle with Alzheimer's Disease on April 28, 2019, with her loving husband Edward by her side. She has been a resident at Parker for several years, where she was being cared for.
She was born on December 10, 1923, in Nanticoke, PA to the late Stanley Shalkowski and Helen Ushinski. She married Edward J. Witos Sr., on May 29, 1948, and moved to Fords, NJ, where she raised 2 sons, James and Edward J. Witos Jr., who passed away at age 50 in 2003.
She was a Seamstress, enjoyed sewing; made her own curtains and clothes, loved to bake; made the best cherry cheesecake & sponge cake, loved to sing; sang nursery rhymes with her grandchildren whom she loved very much, and enjoyed listening to Polka Music.
She leaves behind her husband of 71 years, Edward J. Witos Sr., son James; wife Peggy, her loving grandchildren, Carieann Kuncken; husband Mark,
Amy Briggs; husband Robert, Tim Witos; wife Morgan, and Megan Mayo; husband Ted, her great-grandchildren, Abbigail, Jacob, Stratton, Spencer, Hayden, and Aubrey. A brother Raymond Shalkowski; wife Ruth of Indiana, a sister Lynn Rhoads, of Philadelphia, survive her. She also leaves many other family members and close friends who will sadly miss her.
She was a parishioner of Our Lady of Peace Church in Fords, NJ, joined the Columbiettes(a Catholic Women's Organization)in 1999, and was a member of the Fords-Keasbey Senior Citizens Club.
A Funeral Service will be held Thursday, May 2, 2019, at 9:30 am from Flynn & Son Funeral Home 23 Ford Avenue, Fords, followed by a 10 am Mass of Christian Burial at Our Lady of Peace Church. Interment will be at Brigadier General William C. Doyle Memorial Cemetery in Wrightstown. Visitation is Wednesday 2-4 pm and 7-9 pm.
In lieu of flowers please make a donation to the , to help others with care, support, and research for this disease.
FOR DIRECTIONS OR TO SEND CONDOLENCE MESSAGES, VISIT OUR WEB SITE www.flynnfuneral.com
Published in Home News Tribune on Apr. 30, 2019