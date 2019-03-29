|
Phyllis Adelle Brundige Kennette
Ocean Grove, NJ - Phyllis Adelle Brundige Kennette passed away Sunday, March 17, 2019. She was born June 30, 1934 in Potsdam, NY to Kenneth and Esther (Burnham) Brundige. Phyllis was predeceased by her parents, her husband of 59 years and her sister Barbara. Phyllis graduated from Plainfield High School in 1952 and married John W. Kennette (Jack) her high school sweetheart. Living in Philadelphia while Jack attended college, they began their family with 3 sons, Thomas, David and John Christopher. The family moved to Hillsborough NJ in 1959 and made a beautiful home. In 1966 Phyllis and Jack gave birth to a daughter, Carol (the princess) to round out the family. Phyllis was passionate about life and all that it involved. She definitely looked on the bright side of life and loved everything about it. She enjoyed getting together with friends and family for good food, drink and a game. She loved her cars, especially convertibles and always had a flower garden to be proud of. Phyllis's love of the beach and sun began early with her school gals and a summer tent in Ocean Grove with her parents. When Ken and Esther retired to Florida, Ocean Grove became home every summer. In 2000, retirement allowed Phyllis and Jack to become snowbirds and enjoy the beach year round with a place on the white sand gulf beach of Longboat Key, Florida. Phyllis is survived by her children, Thomas (and Gail) of Robbinsville, David of Ocean Grove, Christopher (and Kathy) of Phillipsburg, NJ; and Carol (and Griff) of Maineville, OH. Phyllis's grandchildren Casey, Tara, Shan, Alison, Paige, Kiera, John Anthony, Ryan, Patrick, Samantha, Zoe, Piper and great grandchildren Kaya and Tyler and Logan will miss her for sure. A memorial service will be held at 12:00 noon on Saturday March 30, 2019 at St. Paul's United Methodist Church 80 Embury Ave. Ocean Grove NJ 07756. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Ocean Grove Camp Meeting Association / Beautification. Additionally please consider a donation of platelets or whole blood to the American Red Cross, more information is available at: https://www.redcrossblood.org. The Ocean Grove Memorial Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Courier News & Asbury Park Press on Mar. 29, 2019