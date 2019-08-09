|
|
Phyllis Bovino
North Brunswick - Phyllis Bovino, 87, left her life here on earth on August 7, surrounded by her family at home.
When Phyllis was in her 50s, she and her husband become born-again Christians. Forming a personal relationship with Jesus defined her life for the next three decades.
As she grew in her knowledge about the Lord, Phyllis gained more confidence and was able to share about Him with others. Morning devotional time became an important part of her day. She and her husband hosted home group Bible studies and developed enduring friendships through these groups and the churches they attended.
While she was challenged with health issues the last few years of her life, Phyllis' faith continued to strengthen. One of her greatest joys came from "telling each person what I admire about them and wanting to help them in whatever way I can." Relying on the care of home health aides, she formed close and caring bonds with them as well.
Born in Brooklyn, New York, Phyllis moved to Princeton, New Jersey, as a young bride. After working for RCA in Princeton, she raised four children. She lived in North Brunswick for more than 50 years and was employed by Sears in New Brunswick for 20 years.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Tony and Jenny Bartolino.
She is survived by her husband of 66 years, Louis (Tootie) Bovino, brother, John Bartolino, children, Stephen Bovino and partner Patti Shoemaker, Raymond Bovino, Diane Epperly and husband John, Kevin Bovino, and her spiritual daughter, Kimberli Wolf and husband David Wolf, five grandchildren; Michael Bovino and wife Camilla, Jenny Bovino, Rachel Epperly and husband Cooper Reed, Joshua Epperly, Sara Stingel and husband Richard, Emily Wolf, six great-grandchildren, and many other loving relatives and friends.
The family will receive visitors on Sunday, August 11 from 2:00 to 6:00 p.m., with a short memorial service at 5:30 p.m. at Bronson and Guthlein Funeral Home at 152 North Main Street in Milltown. Because Phyllis viewed her death as a celebration of spending eternity with Jesus, she asked that no one wears black and dresses colorfully.
Phyllis requested that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to a or to Butterfly Wishes, a non-profit that grants wishes to enhance the lives of individuals with terminal illness. Donations can be made at homesidehospice.com/butterfly-wishes.html or by calling 732-381-3444.
Published in Home News Tribune from Aug. 9 to Aug. 10, 2019