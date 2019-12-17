|
Phyllis Carley
Carteret - Phyllis Carley, 79, of Carteret, NJ passed away on December 14, 2019 at home after a struggle with breast cancer.
Born on July 7, 1940 in New Haven, CT to Vera (Ortello) and Michael Gaudino, Phyllis was one of twelve brothers & sisters.
She was dedicated to her faith, family and friends. She was a fixture at the Carteret Bus Stop diner, where she enjoyed spending time with her dear friends. She worked many years for the Borough of Carteret, where she resided for 50 years.
Phyllis was preceded in death by her loving husband Edward in 1981 and her beloved son Edward, Jr. in 2010.
She is survived by her beloved brother Thomas, Marvin and sisters Carol & Patricia. She is survived by her loving children and in-laws; son Michael & wife Irina, son Darryl, son Charles & wife Christine, daughter Phyllis & James Besso, daughter & caregiver Theresa, daughter Vera & Jack Nowakowski, and daughter Elizabeth & Edward Satkowski.
She is also survived by many grandchildren; Matthew, Michael, William, Eddie, Andrew, Brianna, Victoria, Katherine, Theresa Margaret, Patrick, Eddie Augustus, Spencer, Emily, Dylan, and John Paul.
Visitation will be held on Wednesday, December 18, 2019, from 4 to 8 PM at the Waitt Funeral Home, 501 Highway 79, Morganville, NJ 07751. A Funeral Mass will take place at St. Clement RC Church, Matawan, at 10 AM on Thursday, December 19, 2019. For additional information, to sign a guest book or leave an online condolence, please visit https://www.oldbridgefh.com
In lieu of sympathy flowers, please consider making a donation to the National Breast Cancer Coalition at http://www.breastcancerdeadline2020.org
Published in Home News Tribune on Dec. 17, 2019