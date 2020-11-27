Phyllis E. Rosen
Monroe Twp. - Phyllis E. Rosen, of Monroe Twp., passed away Thursday, November 26, 2020 at home. She was 79.
Born in Brooklyn, NY, she lived in Kendall Park and Delray Beach, Florida, before moving to Concordia in Monroe Twp.
Phyllis was the real estate broker owner of ERA Cross County Realty in South Brunswick for many years. She was a member of the New Jersey Realtor Association.
She belonged to Congregation B'nai Tikvah in North Brunswick and was a founding member of Shulamit Chapter of B'nai Brith Women.
Phyllis was grandmother and mother to all. She was kind, loving, generous and considerate to everyone.
Surviving is her loving husband of 49 years, Edward H. Rosen; her daughters and son-in-laws, Cindy Rosen and Robert Schwartz of Fairfax, VA, and Ellen and Pierre Boisier of Morristown and Pleasanton, CA; and her beloved grandchildren Samantha and Adam Falcon and Yacov Schwartz.
Graveside services were held on Friday, November 27th, at Washington Cemetery in Deans. Arrangements were by The Crabiel Home for Funerals, 170 N Main St-at Riva Avenue, Milltown. You may sign the online condolence "guestbook" at www.crabiel.com