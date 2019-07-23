|
Phyllis Gasior
Carteret - Phyllis Gasior 93, of Carteret, died on Sunday, July 21, 2019 at Sunrise of Wayne Assisted Living. She was born in Jersey City and was a life-long resident of Carteret. She was a home maker and a parishioner of St. Joseph R.C. Church in Carteret. Phyllis loved spending time at Cape May, reading and walking.
She is predeceased by her parents, Peter and Jenny Durante. Phyllis is survived by her son, Robert Gasior; her daughter, Karen Gasior; her sister, Angela Martorona and many relatives and friends.
The Funeral will be on Friday, July 26, 2019 at 9 AM at Synowiecki Funeral Home, 56 Carteret Avenue in Carteret. Mass will be at 9:30 AM at St. Joseph RC Church in Carteret, followed by Interment at St. Gertrude Cemetery in Colonia. Visiting hours will be on Thursday, from 4 PM to 8 PM. In lieu of flowers, donations to in her memory would be appreciated.
Published in Home News Tribune from July 23 to July 24, 2019