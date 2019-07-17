Services
M.J. Murphy Funeral Home
616 Ridge Road
Monmouth Junction, NJ 08852
(732) 329-2000
Resources
More Obituaries for Phyllis Hansell
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Phyllis Hansell

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Phyllis Hansell Obituary
Phyllis Hansell

Monmouth Junction - Phyllis Hansell, 75, of Monmouth Junction died Monday, July 15, 2019 at home surrounded by her loving family. Born in South River, she resided most of her life in South Brunswick.

Phyllis worked for many years as a clerk at the Dayton Pharmacy.

Daughter of the late Joseph and Amelia (Kulesa) Muckin, mother of the late William C. Hansell, sister of the late Lorraine Muckin, Victoria Bobko, Elaine Hoover, Patricia Krygier, Dolores Nelson, Frederick, Walter, Edward, Joseph Muckin, she is survived by 2 daughters and 2 sons in law Patricia and Jerry Reifsnyder, Barbara and Kevin Finnegan, 2 sisters Irene Vanto, Genevieve Tuttle, a brother Alexander Muckin, a grandson Joseph M. Finnegan, 2 granddaughters Jamie L. Finnegan, Katelyn M. Reifsnyder.

Funeral Arrangements are private under the direction of the M.J. Murphy Funeral Home.
Published in Home News Tribune on July 17, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now