Phyllis Hansell
Monmouth Junction - Phyllis Hansell, 75, of Monmouth Junction died Monday, July 15, 2019 at home surrounded by her loving family. Born in South River, she resided most of her life in South Brunswick.
Phyllis worked for many years as a clerk at the Dayton Pharmacy.
Daughter of the late Joseph and Amelia (Kulesa) Muckin, mother of the late William C. Hansell, sister of the late Lorraine Muckin, Victoria Bobko, Elaine Hoover, Patricia Krygier, Dolores Nelson, Frederick, Walter, Edward, Joseph Muckin, she is survived by 2 daughters and 2 sons in law Patricia and Jerry Reifsnyder, Barbara and Kevin Finnegan, 2 sisters Irene Vanto, Genevieve Tuttle, a brother Alexander Muckin, a grandson Joseph M. Finnegan, 2 granddaughters Jamie L. Finnegan, Katelyn M. Reifsnyder.
Funeral Arrangements are private under the direction of the M.J. Murphy Funeral Home.
Published in Home News Tribune on July 17, 2019