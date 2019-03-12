|
Phyllis Otteau
Monroe - Phyllis Otteau passed away on Tuesday March 5, 2019 at the age of 88. Born in Orange, New Jersey she lived at Rossmoor in Monroe for the past 34 years before moving from Nutley where she raised her 2 children. Phyllis cherished spending time with her family, enjoyed the theatre and movies, and keeping up with current events.
Phyllis is survived by her two children, Jeffrey Otteau and his wife Marie of Warren and Karen LeBlon and her husband Jim of Milltown, two grandchildren, Heather Esposito and Christopher Otteau; and four great-grandchildren, Lola Esposito, Luci Esposito, Clayton Otteau and Raegan Otteau. A part of the 'greatest-generation' which lived through the best and worst of times, she will be deeply missed.
Funeral services will be private, for immediate family only, at the Brigadier General William C. Doyle Memorial Cemetery in North Hanover, where she will be buried alongside with her husband, Henri Otteau.
Published in Home News Tribune on Mar. 12, 2019