Services
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019
1:00 PM
Lamington Presbyterian Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Phyllis Burton
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Phyllis Saxon Burton

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Phyllis Saxon Burton Obituary
Phyllis Saxon Burton

Catonsville - Phyllis Saxon Burton, of Catonsville, Maryland and formerly Tewksbury Township, New Jersey, died peacefully Wednesday, August 14, 2019. She was 94 ¾.

Phyllis was born in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, the eldest daughter of Arthur Saxon, Jr. and Grace Brines Saxon. After graduation from Upper Darby High School, Phyllis attended Temple University before marrying L. Arthur Burton (Art) in 1947. Art passed away July 29, 2016.

Phyllis was active in her community while living in New Jersey and she continued to be active in her community in Catonsville. She was a member of the Somerville Civic League, Chair of the Evening Membership Department, a founding board member of the Somerset County Home for Temporarily Displaced Youth located in Bridgewater, NJ and a member of the Herb Society of America, Delaware Valley Unit. She was both an Elder and a Deacon at Lamington Presbyterian Church and a Stephen's Minister. At Charlestown Senior Living Community, she volunteered at the community sale that benefits residents with financial difficulties.

She is survived by their three daughters: Sherrie (Robert) Smith, Donna (Raymond) Thompson, and Linda (Duffee) Ricks and her six grandchildren: Lindsay (Nate), Andrew, Sammi, Zach, Ian (Belinda) and Justin. Her Celebration of Life will be at the Lamington Presbyterian Church Saturday, October 12, 1:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Gilchrist Hospice (gilchristcares.org) or the Lamington Presbyterian Church.
Published in Courier News on Sept. 14, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Phyllis's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.