Phyllis Saxon Burton
Catonsville - Phyllis Saxon Burton, of Catonsville, Maryland and formerly Tewksbury Township, New Jersey, died peacefully Wednesday, August 14, 2019. She was 94 ¾.
Phyllis was born in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, the eldest daughter of Arthur Saxon, Jr. and Grace Brines Saxon. After graduation from Upper Darby High School, Phyllis attended Temple University before marrying L. Arthur Burton (Art) in 1947. Art passed away July 29, 2016.
Phyllis was active in her community while living in New Jersey and she continued to be active in her community in Catonsville. She was a member of the Somerville Civic League, Chair of the Evening Membership Department, a founding board member of the Somerset County Home for Temporarily Displaced Youth located in Bridgewater, NJ and a member of the Herb Society of America, Delaware Valley Unit. She was both an Elder and a Deacon at Lamington Presbyterian Church and a Stephen's Minister. At Charlestown Senior Living Community, she volunteered at the community sale that benefits residents with financial difficulties.
She is survived by their three daughters: Sherrie (Robert) Smith, Donna (Raymond) Thompson, and Linda (Duffee) Ricks and her six grandchildren: Lindsay (Nate), Andrew, Sammi, Zach, Ian (Belinda) and Justin. Her Celebration of Life will be at the Lamington Presbyterian Church Saturday, October 12, 1:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Gilchrist Hospice (gilchristcares.org) or the Lamington Presbyterian Church.
Published in Courier News on Sept. 14, 2019