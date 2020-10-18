Phyllis T. Lewis
Phyllis T. Lewis, age 73, passed away on Saturday, October 17, 2020, at RWJ University Hospital, New Brunswick. Born in Teaneck, Phyllis had resided in New Jersey her entire life. Before her passing Phyllis was employed by The United States District Court in Newark as a Certified Shorthand Reporter for 37 years.
She is predeceased by her parents Frank and Mary Hageman, sister Mary Anne Mitchell, brothers-in-law Peter Canino and George Sahlberg, daughter-in-law Lisa A. Lewis and son-in-law Glenn Wagner Sr. Surviving are her children and their spouses Thomas and Eileen Lewis, Michele Wagner, Glenn and Donna Lewis and Michael Lewis, her sisters Janet Sahlberg and Rita Canino, her grandchildren Valerie, Glenn, Kristen, Jennifer, Colleen, Kyle, Gregory, Michael and James as well as her beloved great-grandchildren Charlotte, Cooper, Dylan, and Makenna.
Calling hours at the Carmen F Spezzi Funeral Home, 15 Cherry Lane, Parlin NJ 08859, will be Tuesday from 4 pm to 8 pm. Services at the funeral home will take place 8:45 am Wednesday, October 21, 2020 with a 9:30 am Funeral Mass at Our Lady of Victories R.C. Church, Sayreville.
Due to current Covid 19 restrictions, please note that a maximum of 100 visitors will be allowed in the funeral home at once and masks must be worn at all times. We encourage visitors to limit their time in the building to allow the family the maximum number of guests possible. Completed arrangements, directions, and letters of condolence to the family may be found by visiting www.spezzifuneralhome.com
.