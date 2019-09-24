Services
Selover Funeral Home
555 Georges Rd
North Brunswick, NJ 08902
(732) 828-2500
Visitation
Thursday, Sep. 26, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Selover Funeral Home
555 Georges Rd
North Brunswick, NJ 08902
Visitation
Thursday, Sep. 26, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Selover Funeral Home
555 Georges Rd
North Brunswick, NJ 08902
Funeral service
Friday, Sep. 27, 2019
9:15 AM
Selover Funeral Home
555 Georges Rd
North Brunswick, NJ 08902
Funeral Mass
Friday, Sep. 27, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Mary of Mount Virgin R.C. Church
New Brunswick, NJ
Pietro Lombardo Obituary
Pietro Lombardo

New Brunswick - Pietro Lombardo passed away peacefully Sunday, September 22, 2019, at St. Peter's University Hospital in New Brunswick. He was 78.

Born in Forza D'Agro, Sicily, Italy he lived in New Brunswick for the past 60 years. He was a real estate investor in New Brunswick for the past 50 years.

His wife Maria (Lombardo) Lombardo passed away in 2015. Surviving are two daughters - Josephine Lombardo and her husband Candeloro of North Brunswick and Theresa Lombardo and her husband Paul of South Brunswick; two sons - Peter Lombardo, Jr. and his wife Andrea and John Lombardo and his wife Maria, all of Somerset; eight grandchildren - Michael, Angela, Annalea, Joseph, John Jr., Paulina, Paulie and Dominick; and two great grandchildren - Caleb and Abigail.

Funeral services will be 9:15 AM Friday from Selover Funeral Home, 555 Georges Road, North Brunswick followed by a 10:00 AM Mass at St. Mary of Mount Virgin R.C. Church in New Brunswick. Entombment will follow in Holy Cross Burial Park in South Brunswick. Visitation is at the funeral home on Thursday from 2 to 4 PM and 7 to 9 PM.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations in Pietro's memory to the .
Published in Home News Tribune from Sept. 24 to Sept. 25, 2019
