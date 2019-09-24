|
|
Piotr Dunko
Edison - Piotr Dunko, 75, of Edison, passed away Tuesday, September 17, 2019 at home. Piotr was born in Marnheim, Germany to the late Grzigorz and Oksenia Dunko, raised in Brazil, and served in the US Army after immigrating to the United States. Before his retirement, he worked as a diesel truck mechanic. After retirement he was an active bowler on a senior's league in Woodbridge, NJ.
Piotr is survived by his sons, Gregory and Adam, and his brother Pawel Dunko.
Following his wishes, Piotr was privately cremated. Boylan Funeral Home, 10 Wooding Avenue, Edison was entrusted with the funeral arrangements.
Published in Home News Tribune on Sept. 24, 2019