Piroska (Czuk) Orban
Somerset - Piroska (Czuk) Orban, 81, passed away Friday, May 1, 2020 at RWJ University Hospital Somerset in Somerville, NJ due to complications from Covid-19.
She leaves her beloved husband, Zoltan, who would have celebrated 60 years of marriage in July, her 3 beloved children, her son, Zoltan, Jr. and daughter-in-law, Lisa, her daughter, Eva Damouni, and son-in-law Yaqub, her daughter, Patricia Osinski and fiancé, Greg Ebling, 5 grandchildren, Brad Orban (and wife, Lisa), Jillian Orban (and fiancé, Craig Cleffi), Derek Osinski, Jr., Jacob Damouni and Matthew Damouni, and 1 great- grandchild, Alice Orban. She also leave her two sisters, Maria and Elizabeth.
Piroska was born in the Village of Paka in Zalamegye, Hungary on March 18, 1939 and was the first of four children to her late parents, Pal Czuk and Mary Lagler. She came to the U.S. in 1957 at 19 years old as a Refugee and lived in Bethlehem, PA and worked as a seamstress. She married on July 2, 1960, moved to Edison, NJ and spent the majority of her life in Somerset, NJ where she raised her 3 children.
She was preceded in death by her son-in-law, Derek Osinski, Sr., and her brother, Steve Czuk.
Piroska will be cherished and remembered as a loving mother, someone who was giving and would give her last penny, someone who loved people, especially her family and their friends, and animals, especially feeding the birds daily, someone who loved music and loved to sing, someone who would laugh at her own jokes and had the most affectionate smile and contagious laugh with her adorable squint of her eyes, someone who always greeted you with "Hello Darling" and a parting of "I think of you", while waiting at the window until you were out of sight. She will be missed dearly by all who had the honor of knowing her gentle kind soul, especially her family.
A Memorial Mass will be held at a later date, service are being conducted by the Gowen Funeral Home, 239 Livingston Avenue, New Brunswick, NJ.
Published in Home News Tribune from May 10 to May 11, 2020