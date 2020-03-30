Services
Anderson Funeral Service
201 Sanford St
New Brunswick, NJ 08901
(732) 545-7312
Pitman "Jabo" Hemingway Obituary
Somerset - Pitman "Jabo" Hemingway, 90, of Somerset, died at home on March 20, 2020. Born in Conway, SC. Formerly of Jersey City. He was Owner & Operator of the former Ebony Restaurant in Somerset. A member of First Baptist Church of Lincoln Gardens, Somerset. Predeceased by parents, Joe and Lilly Hemingway, wife, Lula Mae "Sweet", a son, Kenneth Bruce Hemingway, 5 siblings, Florence Gail Graves, Nettie Bell Dozier, Buster and Joe Lee Hemingway and Mollie Preslie. Surviving are 3 children, Vincent Allen Hemingway, Valerie Highsmith and Pittman Greg Hemingway, 10 grandchildren, 20 great-grandchildren and1 sister, Pollie Harrington. Services are private. Arrangements are by Anderson Funeral Service, New Brunswick.
Published in Home News Tribune from Mar. 30 to Apr. 1, 2020
