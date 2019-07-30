|
|
Pola Miranowic
Tinton Falls - Pola Miranowic, age 78 of Tinton Falls, passed away Saturday July 27, 2019 at Jersey Shore Medical Center in Neptune. Born in Belarus, she had lived in Monroe Twp before moving to Tinton Falls several months ago. Before her retirement, Pola worked for Bristol-Myers Squibb in North Brunswick for many years. She was an active member of St. Mary of Zyrovicy Church in Highland Park.
She is predeceased by her parents John and Malanija, her sister Valerie and her son John.
Surviving are her husband of 58 years Kenneth, her daughter Kathy, and her sister Tekla.
Funeral services will be Thursday 8am from the Maliszewski Funeral Home 218 Whitehead Ave. South River with a 9am funeral service at St. Mary of Zyrovicy in Highland Park. Burial will follow at St. Mary of Zyrovicy Cemetery in East Brunswick.
Calling hours at the funeral home will be Wednesday from 4pm to 8pm. Panahida prayer service will take place on Wednesday at 7pm.
Letters of condolence to the family, completed arrangements and directions may be found by visiting www.maliszewskifuneralhome.com.
Published in Home News Tribune on July 30, 2019