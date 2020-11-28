Pompeia Cozza



Pompeia Cozza passed to eternal life on Tuesday, November 17th after a short battle with COVID-19. Pompeia is finally with her husband Silvino Cozza after a 25 year separation as "Sil" passed into eternal life on March 3rd 1995.



Pompeia is predeceased by her parents, Serafina and Louis Bellomo; her brother, Angelo Bellomo and sisters Lucy Moore, Sara Orecchio and Rose Bellomo. She is survived by her loving Children, Lou (Debbie) Cozza of Hawley PA. Laura (Bill) Felegi of Bridgewater NJ.



David Cozza of Bound Brook and Steven (Denise) Cozza of Cape Coral Fl.



She is also survived by her grandchildren, Michael, Ed and Bryan Cozza, Amanda and Andrew Felegi and Hayes and Santino Cozza and great grandchildren, Amber, Colten, Liam, Chandler, Alayna, Lilly and Kai.



She is also survived by many loving nieces and nephews all across the country.



Pompeia was born is Somerville NJ, raised in Manville, NJ and graduated from Dunellen High School. She married in May of 1956, moved to Bound Brook and then dedicated the rest of her life to her family and community,



especially her Church Community of St. Joseph Roman Catholic Church. Pompeia was a member of the Bound Brook Rescue Squad Ladies Auxiliary, Bound Brook Senior Citizens Club, Past President of the Catholic Daughters of America Court Gloria #462,



past president of the St. Joseph's Alter Rosary Society, St. Joseph's Church Choir (where she met her beloved husband Silvino) and a Eucharistic Minister. Pompeia loved to deliver the Holy Eucharist to members of the St. Joseph community who were unable to attend weekly Mass.



Towards the end of her life and during her later years she loved receiving the Holy Eucharistic from other Eucharistic Ministers as she could no longer attend church services. Pompeia also served as parish secretary at the Presbyterian Church of Bound Brook and



Our Lady of Lourdes Church in Whitehouse Station. She loved to cook and entertain in her home by preparing fabulous meals and holiday feasts. Pompeia was known to many as a great preparer of meals, with countless recipes and her door was always open to family and friends.



Pompeia cherished her close knit friends and neighbors and had an amazing bond with them that will always be remembered by her children as an example of friendship, loyalty and love. Pompeia was known by all who loved her as the "Best hugger ever".



She will always be remembered as kind, caring, pleasant, thoughtful and a loving person.



Gathering will be 9:00 - 10:30 AM, Thursday, December 3, 2020, at Hagan-Chamberlain Funeral Home, 225 Mountain Avenue, Bound Brook followed by an 11:00 AM Memorial Mass at St. Joseph Church, Bound Brook. Burial of ashes will follow at Bound Brook Cemetery.



Memorial contributions can be made to St. Joseph Roman Catholic Church, Bound Brook.



We kindly ask that face masks be worn while visiting, to be mindful of physical distancing guidelines, and for visitors to minimize time spent indoors to allow everyone a chance to pay their respects. We thank you for your understanding and for taking these precautions during this difficult time.









