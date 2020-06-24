Prince I. Glenn
Prince I. Glenn passed away suddenly on June 14, 2020. He was born on March 3, 1982 in Perth Amboy, NJ and grew up in Iselin, NJ. He worked as a meat distributor for the last year with Russo Meats of Manalapan, NJ.
Prince had a heart of gold, and a smile that would light up a room. He loved making people laugh helping others and being with his family.
Prince loved being Lia's Dad. He lived for her and her happiness. They enjoyed cracking jokes, music, and food. She was his "peanut".
Prince was predeceased by his father, Andres Velez. He is survived by his loving daughter Lia Glenn of Woodbridge; his caring mother Zoramae Glenn-Velez of Maple Shade; his loving Nana Virginia Glenn of Iselin; brother Ozoias Glenn-Velez of Buffalo NY, sister Zoranda Castaneda of Manalapan (Reynaldo), sister Lynette Fernandez(Jacob) of Sandford Florida, brother Trupre Glenn of Somerset, sister Krystn Glenn of Cherry Hill, brother Grant Carter of Carteret, Stevonn Charleston of East Brunswick. Uncle Dwight Glenn (Kathy) of Woodbridge, Samuel Glenn (Sharon) of Piscataway, Horace Glenn (Marie) of Perth Amboy; and countless family and friends. Prince will be deeply missed but never forgotten.
Family and friends are invited to visit on Friday June 26, 2020 from 10:00 am to 12:00pm at the Plinton Curry Funeral Home 428 Elizabeth Ave. Somerset New Jersey. (908) 283-6869 www.plintoncurry.com
