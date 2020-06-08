Priscilla Lynn Stowe
Doylestown, PA - Priscilla Lynn Stowe, 89, of Doylestown, PA, died on Friday, June 5, 2020, at Neshaminy Manor in Warrington, PA.
Born in Boston, MA and raised in Milton, MA, Mrs. Stowe received her undergraduate degree from Simmons College in Boston and went on to earn her master's degree in education from Harvard. A specialist in early childhood education, Mrs. Stowe served as a teacher and administrator for over 25 years at the pre-school and nursery school at All Saint's Church in Millington, New Jersey.
Mrs. Stowe was the wife of the late Rev. David A. Stowe. She worked side by side with her husband, as he served as the Rector of St. John's Episcopal Church in Somerville, NJ from 1965 until his retirement in 1996. She was dedicated to supporting Father Stowe in his church and community work, serving on assorted committees while raising their two children and continuing in her own career. After their retirement, the Stowes relocated to Doylestown, Pennsylvania and joined the congregation at St. Andrew's Episcopal Church in Lambertville, NJ where she was active on the altar committee. Mrs. Stowe volunteered at the Doylestown Public Library where she eventually became a board member of The Friends of Doylestown Library. She was also a member of the Doylestown YMCA. The Stowes enjoyed traveling with Ireland and the United Kingdom being favorite destinations. She was an excellent baker and always shared her cookies, muffins and scones with family and friends.
Father Stowe died on January 13, 2019, after 64 years of marriage. Their son Corporal Thomas David Stowe, USMC, lost his life in the 1983 bombing of the US Embassy in Beirut, Lebanon. She was the daughter of the late Thomas David Lynn and Geraldine Helen Bryant Lynn. Mrs. Stowe is survived by her daughter Barbara Stowe and her companion George Host; her daughter-in-law Donna Bologa and her granddaughter Samantha Lee Stowe; Rev. Stowe's nieces Nancy Young, Carolyn Miller and Kate Williams Tillin as well as her extended circle of cherished friends.
Funeral services will be private. A memorial service will be scheduled for a later date.
Donations in Mrs. Stowe's memory may be made to St. Andrew's Episcopal Church, 50 York Street, Lambertville, NJ 08530.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Van Horn-McDonough Funeral Home, 21 York Street, Lambertville, NJ 08530 (vhmfh.com).
Published in Courier News from Jun. 8 to Jun. 10, 2020.