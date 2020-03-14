Services
Middlesex - Priscilla R. Crivello, 94, of Middlesex passed away on Tuesday, March 12 at Care One at Somerset Valley in Bound Brook with her loving family by her side. Born in Massachusetts, she is the daughter of the late Ruth and Reginald Sherwood.

Priscilla worked many years for Alliance Home Care in Cedar Knolls before her retirement. She was a parishioner of Our Lady of Mt Virgin Church, and the Rosary society. Priscilla was a member of the Lincoln Hose Ladies Auxiliary in Middlesex. She will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her.

She is predeceased by her husband Paul. Priscilla is survived by her nieces; Janet Kroposky and husband Charles, Debbie Musser, Joanne Laub and husband Peter, Marion Haley and husband Leo, and Toni Whalen and husband Richard, 2 nephews Nicholas Puppo and Louis Fariello and wife Diane and several great nephews and nieces.

A visitation will take place on Monday, March 16, 2020 from 4-8PM at the Sheenan Funeral Home, 233 Dunellen Ave, Dunellen. A funeral mass will be held on Tuesday, March 17 at 9:30AM at Our Lady of Mt Virgin Church, Middlesex. Burial to follow at Lake Nelson Memorial Park, Piscataway. For more info please visit www.sheenanfh.com
Published in Courier News from Mar. 14 to Mar. 15, 2020
