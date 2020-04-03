|
|
Priscilla Ragucci
Port Reading - Priscilla Ragucci, 91 of Port Reading passed away on Thursday, April 2, 2020 at Robert Wood Johnson Medical Center in Rahway.
Born in Woodbridge, Priscilla resided in Port Reading for 70 years and was a homemaker. She was a parishioner of St. Anthony of Padua R.C. Church, member of Port Reading Seniors and always enjoyed her Atlantic City day trips with friends. Priscilla enjoyed her time spent cooking for her family on special occasions and holidays and was a loving mother, grandmother and great grandmother.
Priscilla was predeceased by her husband, Anthony F. Ragucci as well as her daughter, Priscilla Kallay. Surviving are her children, Anthony Ragucci, Linda Ragucci, Ron Ragucci and his wife Carol; grandchildren, Jennifer, Matthew, Shannon, Anthony, Renee and Amanda; great gradnchildren, Judah, Scout, Anthony and Jackson as well as her loving grand dogs.
Funeral services will be private under the direction of CHUBENKO FUNERAL HOME, 625 Port Reading Avenue, Port Reading. Entombment will be in St. James Cemetery Mausoleum, Woodbridge.
In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Priscilla may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
To send online condolences, please visit www.chubenkofh.com
Published in Home News Tribune from Apr. 3 to Apr. 4, 2020