|
|
Queena Wilma Bowers Cole, "Wilma", age 81 of Readington, NJ, died peacefully at her home on Wednesday, March 11, 2020.
Born in Somerville, New Jersey, she was the daughter of the late Lloyd R and Queena (Mundy) Bowers.
Wilma had been a resident of Hunterdon County her entire life.
Throughout her childhood and young adulthood, Wilma was a member of the Whitehouse United Methodist Church. After her marriage in April 1962, she joined the Readington Reformed Church where she remained an active participant throughout her life. She served as a financial secretary and was the first woman Vice President of the Consistory.
She was in the last graduating class of Flemington High School (1956) and graduated Trenton State College summa cum laude in 1960. She was passionate about education and spent most of her career teaching special education in the Branchburg Township School District. She also worked as a volunteer with adult literacy programs. Always one to give of her time, she was a member of the Ivy Twigs, a group that raised money for the Somerset Hospital.
Wilma grew up with a love for animals, she especially enjoyed western-style horseback riding. She loved a good book, listening to music, attending baseball games, and traveling. Road trips were her favorite. She was happiest when her family was around her.
She is survived by her beloved husband of 57 years, Richard S. Cole, her two sons, Bob and his wife, Janet of Readington and David R. and his wife, Kimberly of Hillsborough. She also leaves behind her four grandchildren, Sarah, Bobby, Brian and Kevin as well as a great-grandchild, Evalina.
A service will be held on Saturday, March 14, 2020 at 11:00 AM at the Readington Reformed Church in Readington.
Friends may visit with the family prior to the service beginning at 10:00 AM.
In lieu of flowers donations to the Readington Reformed Church Memorial Fund would be appreciated. Donations may be sent to Readington Reformed Church, PO Box 1, Readington, NJ 08870.
Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the Kearns Funeral Home, Whitehouse.
Published in Courier News from Mar. 11 to Mar. 12, 2020