Rachel Ann Villani
Middlesex - Rachel Ann (Richardson) Villani, 77, passed away on January 9, 2019 surrounded by her family at Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital at Somerset in Somerville, NJ. Born in Newark, NJ to the late Evan and Marita (Paul) Richardson, Rachel grew up in Belleville, graduated from North Plainfield High School, and received her Bachelor of Science Degree, from Mansfield University in PA. She lived in Middlesex for the past fifty years.
Rachel enjoyed being an educator, and for thirteen years, retiring in 2000, she worked as a Home Economics teacher for the South Plainfield Board of Education. She could always be found spending time with her grandchildren, shopping, and had a love for the ocean.
Rachel leaves behind her loving and devoted family; husband Leon of fifty-two years, two daughters; Cheryl V. Carroll and her husband John of Phillipsburg, NJ and Genevieve V. Holczinger and her husband Peter of Warren, NJ, four grandchildren; Katherine and Kelly Carroll and Wolf and Kate Holczinger, brother John Richardson and his wife Nenita of Laurel, MD and sister Susan Richardson Georgia and her husband Stephen of Endicott, NY.
A memorial visitation will be held at Middlesex Funeral Home, 528 Bound Brook Road, Middlesex, NJ 08846 on Friday, March 1, 2019 from 4:00 pm until 8:00 pm.
Family and friends are invited to gather directly to the United Methodist Church of Bound Brook, 150 W. Union Avenue, Bound Brook, NJ 08805 on Saturday, March 2, 2019 for a 2:30 pm funeral service.
Published in Courier News on Feb. 25, 2019