Rachel Rustemeyer
Carteret - Rachel Rustemeyer (nee Pietropaolo), age 84, received her wings and went to walk with the angels on July 2, 2020, surrounded by her devoted children. Rachel valiantly and bravely battled Covid-19, but ultimately succumbed to the vicious virus. Whoever met Rachel loved her for her genuine and pure heart and her adorable Hoboken accent. Who didn't love hearing her say, "You're a doll"? Her life was one well-lived, and she was well loved.
Rachel was born and raised in 1935, in Hoboken, NJ, her beloved hometown. She lived there for 29 years, where she raised her six brothers and a sister. During the Korean War, a soldier wooed her through a corespondence of love letters. In 1953, Johannes and Rachel become one. They started their family in Hoboken, but eventually moved to Carteret, where they lived out their lives raising a beautiful family. She was a teacher's aide for 25 years for the Carteret Public Schools. From this, she became a fixture in the Carteret community. When she was around town, old students and parents would approach Rachel to thank her for what she did for her students and the wonderful memories she created with them. Rachel was also a devoted member of St. Joseph's Roman Catholic Church. These were the times she prayed most deeply to her beloved Sacred Heart, an object of her devotion to the Lord.
In 1993, Rachel took the title of Mommy and added Oma (Grandma) to it, which was always her favorite name to be called. Just as she had six children, she was also blessed with six grandchildren who loved her so. No pain couldn't be helped by a pot of Opa and Oma's Magic Meatball Soup. Oma's grandchildren will remember her through the memories of their outspoken Italian grandmother with her babushka and "tall glass of water with ice." While she wasn't always thrilled to take selfies with them, especially if there was a filter on her face, these memories will be cherished. For 53 years, Oma and Opa exemplified the epitome of true love. For years after she was a widow, she could be found at the beauty parlor every Friday to get her hair done for her "Honey."
At 80 years old, Oma was gifted a cellphone by her children and learned to text. Her daily messages were comical and filled with typos. The laughs that grew from these texts will never be forgotten. Rachel was also a dedicated supporter of St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
. She was known to carry her donor appreciation letter to show people and advocate for the cause. In addition, Rachel was loyal to her PowerBall and scratch-off tickets trying to hit the big one to take care of her family. While she never won the jackpot, all those who knew her did so, just by knowing her.
Rachel is predeceased by her father, Angelo Pietropaolo; her husband, Johannes Rustemeyer; her sister Mary (Marie) and husband Dwight (Gene) Potter; brother Anthony and sister-in-law Mary, brother Benjamin and sister-in-law Inge; brother Michael and sister-in-law Stephanie; brother Gerard (Jerry), daughter Ann Marie Wood, daughter-in-law Denise Rustemeyer, daughter-in-law Lisa Rustemeyer; nephew John Pietropaolo, and niece Gina Mecca. She leaves behind her children James, John, Michael, Rachel, and Joann; brother John and wife Madeline; brother Carmine; sister-in-law Gail; grandchildren Holly, Rose, and Richard Wood; Melissa, Sara, and Deanna Rustemeyer; a son-in-law Richard Wood; Elizabeth and Leo Ringlever; many cherished nieces and nephews, and grand nices and nephews. Finally, she will be missed by many extended family members, former students and friends.
Funeral services will begin at 9:30am on Friday, July 10, 2020 from CHUBENKO FUNERAL HOME, 625 Port Reading Avenue, Port Reading followed by a 10am Mass of Christian Burial at St. Joseph R.C. Church in Carteret. A private entombment will take place at St. Gertrude Cemetery Mausoleum, Colonia.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, July 9, 2020 from 2pm to 4pm and 7pm to 9pm at the funeral home.
