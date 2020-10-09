Rachelle Ligato
Sayreville - Rachelle "Shelly" Halliwell Ligato, age 68, passed away on Thursday, October 8, 2020 at JFK Hospital in Edison. Born in New Brunswick, she had lived in Sayreville for the past 39 years. Before her retirement, Rachelle worked as the recreation program coordinator with the Township of Edison for over 30 years. Her greatest joy was spending time with her beloved grandchildren.
She is predeceased by her parents George and Rachel Halliwell and her sister Donna Casey.
Surviving are her loving children Michael Ligato, Dana and her husband Steven Grego, her beloved grandchildren Gabriella and Arianna Grego, her sister Denise and her husband Bruce DeSantis and many loving friends who will miss her dearly.
Funeral services will be Tuesday 9am from the Carmen F. Spezzi Funeral Home 15 Cherry Lane, Parlin NJ with a burial to follow at Hillside Cemetery in Metuchen.
Calling hours at the funeral home will be Monday from 4pm to 8pm.
Due to current Covid 19 restrictions, please note that a maximum of 100 visitors will be allowed in the funeral home at once and masks must be worn at all times. We encourage visitors to limit their time in the building to allow the family the maximum number of guests possible. Completed arrangements, directions, and letters of condolence to the family may be found by visiting www.spezzifuneralhome.com
.