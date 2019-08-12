Services
Selover Funeral Home
555 Georges Rd
North Brunswick, NJ 08902
(732) 828-2500
Visitation
Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Selover Funeral Home
555 Georges Rd
North Brunswick, NJ 08902
View Map
Visitation
Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Selover Funeral Home
555 Georges Rd
North Brunswick, NJ 08902
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019
10:00 AM
Reformed Church of North Brunswick
Resources
More Obituaries for Ralph Baker
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ralph Allen Baker

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ralph Allen Baker Obituary
Ralph Allen Baker

East Brunswick - Ralph Allen Baker died Friday, August 9, 2019 at his home. He was 83.

Mr. Baker was born in Jersey City, New Jersey and has lived in East Brunswick for several years. He served his country with the United States Army and he was stationed in Germany for two years. He was a driver and salesman for twenty years at Taystee Bread in Edison. He was a member of the Reformed Church of North Brunswick.

Mr. Baker was predeceased by his parents Harry and Dorothy (Vondell) Baker, two brothers - Stanley Baker and Harry Baker. He is survived by his wife Carole J. (Dicke) Baker; his four children - Amy Matthews of Mahanoy City, PA, Christopher Baker of Mahanoy City, PA, Stephanie Kulpa of Mahanoy City, PA and Michael Baker of East Brunswick; four siblings - Raymond Baker of Hartford, CT, Donald Baker of Harford, CT., Joyce Naeger of Columbia MO. And Janice Miller of Friendswood, TX. He is also survived by thirteen grandchildren and five great grandchildren.

Visitation will be Tuesday, August 13, 2019 from 2:00 PM to 4:00 PM and 7:00PM to 9:00PM at the Selover Funeral Home, 555 Georges Road, North Brunswick. A funeral service will be held on Wednesday at 10:00AM at the Reformed Church of North Brunswick. Entombment will follow at Franklin Memorial Park Mausoleum, North Brunswick.
Published in Home News Tribune on Aug. 12, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ralph's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now