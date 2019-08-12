|
|
Ralph Allen Baker
East Brunswick - Ralph Allen Baker died Friday, August 9, 2019 at his home. He was 83.
Mr. Baker was born in Jersey City, New Jersey and has lived in East Brunswick for several years. He served his country with the United States Army and he was stationed in Germany for two years. He was a driver and salesman for twenty years at Taystee Bread in Edison. He was a member of the Reformed Church of North Brunswick.
Mr. Baker was predeceased by his parents Harry and Dorothy (Vondell) Baker, two brothers - Stanley Baker and Harry Baker. He is survived by his wife Carole J. (Dicke) Baker; his four children - Amy Matthews of Mahanoy City, PA, Christopher Baker of Mahanoy City, PA, Stephanie Kulpa of Mahanoy City, PA and Michael Baker of East Brunswick; four siblings - Raymond Baker of Hartford, CT, Donald Baker of Harford, CT., Joyce Naeger of Columbia MO. And Janice Miller of Friendswood, TX. He is also survived by thirteen grandchildren and five great grandchildren.
Visitation will be Tuesday, August 13, 2019 from 2:00 PM to 4:00 PM and 7:00PM to 9:00PM at the Selover Funeral Home, 555 Georges Road, North Brunswick. A funeral service will be held on Wednesday at 10:00AM at the Reformed Church of North Brunswick. Entombment will follow at Franklin Memorial Park Mausoleum, North Brunswick.
Published in Home News Tribune on Aug. 12, 2019