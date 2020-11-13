1/1
Ralph Chirico
Ralph Chirico

Carteret - Ralph Chirico, 85, of Carteret passed away on Wednesday, November 11, 2020 at his home.

Born and raised in Jersey City, Ralph honorably served in the United States Army, and then moved to Carteret which he called home for 61 years.

Shihan Chirico devoted 56 years of his life to martial arts. He was the proud owner and instructor of Chirico's School of Karate for 41 years. Shihan Chirico was a Grand Master in the Isshin Shorin Ji Ryu Okinawa Te karate system, where he received many awards and championships. He was a mentor to many, an active civic and community leader, and supported the physical, mental, and emotional well being of thousands of students who passed through his school.

He dedicated time to supporting the community as a member of the Carteret Sportsmen and the Carteret Zoning Board.

He cherished spending time with his family and was so proud of his children, grandchildren, and great grandchild. Surviving are his beloved wife of 63 years, Janet (Lanza) Chirico; children, Dale Chirico and his wife Susan, Darlene Bucsak and her husband Steve, and Duane Chirico along with grandchildren, Jenna (Bucsak) Ahner and her husband Mark, Craig Bucsak, Erik Knutson, Kristen Knutson, Melissa Chirico, and great grandchild Riley Knutson.

A viewing will be held on Wednesday, November 18, 2020 from 8:30am to 9:30am at CHUBENKO FUNERAL HOME, 625 Port Reading Avenue, Port Reading followed by a 10am Mass of Christian Burial at St. Joseph R.C. Church in Carteret. Interment will follow at Brigadier General William C. Doyle Veteran Memorial Cemetery in Wrightstown.

In lieu of flowers, contributions in his name may be made to the food bank of St. Vincent DePaul Society of St. Joseph's Parish at 55 High St., Carteret, NJ, 07008.

To send online condolences, please visit www.chubenkofh.com




Published in Home News Tribune from Nov. 13 to Nov. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
18
Viewing
08:30 - 09:30 AM
Chubenko Funeral Home
NOV
18
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
St. Joseph R.C. Church
