Flynn and Son Funeral Home - Fords
23 Ford Ave
Fords, NJ 08863
(732) 826-0358
Ralph F. DiPalo

Ralph F. DiPalo Obituary
Ralph F. DiPalo

Perth Amboy - Ralph F. DiPalo, 85, of Perth Amboy, passed away on January 4, 2020 at Raritan Bay Medical Center, Old Bridge.

He was born in Brooklyn, NY and had resided in Perth Amboy since 1968.

Ralph was a colorist in the textile industry for 42 years, retiring in 1996.

He was predeceased by his brothers, John and Joseph; and his sister, Agnes Kelly.

Surviving are his wife of 59 years, Julia (Iannotti); his sons, Anthony of Aberdeen, Michael of Bedminster; his daughter, Julie Schurmann and her husband Ray of Freehold; grandchildren, Isabel, Kyle, Matthew and Jake; and many nephews and nieces.

Viewing will be on Thursday, January 9, 2020 from 4-7 PM at Flynn and Son Funeral Home, 23 Ford Ave, Fords, with a funeral service at 7 PM. Cremation will be private.

For directions or to send a condolence messages visit, www.flynnfuneral.com
Published in Home News Tribune from Jan. 7 to Jan. 8, 2020
