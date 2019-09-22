Services
Piscataway Funeral Home
18 Stelton Road
Piscataway, NJ 08854
(732) 968-2828
Ralph H. Bossert Jr.


1935 - 2019
Piscataway - Ralph H. Bossert, Jr., 84, passed away on Thursday, September 19, 2019 at the NJ Veterans Memorial Home at Menlo Park, just two days after celebrating his forty-second wedding anniversary to his loving wife Nancy (Butler) Bossert. Born in Plainfield to the late Ralph, Jr. and Blanche (Neuman) Bossert, he has been a lifelong resident of the township.

He was an honorably discharged veteran of the United States Army after faithfully serving from 1961-1963. An avid outdoorsman, Ralph had a love for fishing, golfing, bowling and softball, and at one time, was acknowledged for having the fastest pitch within the state of NJ.

Ralph loved the town he grew up in and for twenty-seven years, he was proud to work for the Piscataway Department of Public Works where he retired in 1992 as Supervisor of Traffic Safety. Active within the community, Ralph belonged to the American Legion Post 261 and was a member of the South Plainfield B.P.O.E. #2298.

Predeceased by his sister Lois Bunn, Ralph leaves behind his wife Nancy, step-children Joseph Patrick of Bridgewater, Denise Patrick of Middlesex and Nancy Jo Czuba of Wake Forest, NC, nine grandchildren and one great-granddaughter.

Ralph will be buried with Military Honors at Resurrection Burial Park in Piscataway during a private ceremony at his family's request. Please send condolences to the family, please visit www.PiscatawayFuneralHome.com.
Published in Courier News on Sept. 22, 2019
