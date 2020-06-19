Ralph J. Botteicher Jr.
Ralph J. Botteicher, Jr.

Green Brook - Ralph J. Botteicher, Jr., died Wednesday, June 17, 2020 at his home in Green Brook, with his loving family at his side.

He was born and raised in Lewistown, PA, had resided in Piscataway for 39 years, and lived in Green Brook for the last six years.

Ralph had worked as an operator in the glue department at National Starch and Chemi-cal Corp. in Plainfield for 22 years and retired in 1998.

He was a member of the "Sons of Legion" of American Legion Post No. 119 in Dunel-len. One many things that Ralph enjoyed was fishing, especially with his grandchildren; as well as watching food and cooking shows on television.

He was the husband of Jean Botteicher who died in 1998.

His family includes his daughter, Sharon M. Botteicher, with whom he resided; and two grandchildren, William J. Glancy, III and Jeanna M. Glancy.

Private service arrangements and interment at Resurrection Burial Park in Piscataway are in the care of The Mundy Funeral Home, Dunellen. To send condolences, please go to mun-dyfh.com.




Published in Courier News from Jun. 19 to Jun. 21, 2020.
Mundy Funeral Home
142 Dunellen Ave
Dunellen, NJ 08812
(732) 968-2626
