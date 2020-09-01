Ralph Michael Del Duca
Goode, VA - Ralph Michael Del Duca, 87, of Goode, VA, and formerly of Berkeley Heights, NJ, passed away Sunday, August 30, 2020 at his home. He was the husband of Genevieve "Jaye" Del Duca for 67 years.
Born November 1, 1932 in Berkeley Heights, NJ, he was the son of the late Anthony and Dora Del Duca. After his enlistment in the U.S. Navy (1952-1954), he served aboard the USS Northhampton. He later earned an AA degree in criminal justice from Union College, NJ and attended criminal justice programs at UVA, Trenton State University and Rutgers University in New Jersey. He also graduated from the FBI Academy at Quantico, VA and was a member of the FBI National Academy. Chief Del Duca was listed in the Who's Who in Police Enforcement in the International Police Chiefs Association. He was Chief of the Berkeley Heights, NJ Police from February 1, 1982 -April 4, 1992 with a total of thirty seven years of service in the Berkeley Heights Police Department. He was life time member in Local #144 PBA and Berkeley Heights Volunteer Fire Dept.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by one daughter, Linda Schaufert, of Lynchburg, VA; one son, R. Scott Del Duca of John's Island, SC; two sisters, Nancy Light and Florence Leta; three grandsons, Bradford R. Scott Schaufert (Alexis), Jayson Brent Schaufert (Annelise) and Paul Raymond Schaufert; great granddaughters, Everleigh Grace Schaufert and Junia Elizabeth Schaufert. He was preceded in death by a sister, Josephine Groppi and a brother, Anthony Del Duca.
A private graveside service will be held Friday, September 4, 2020, at Virginia Memorial Park Mausoleum with Fr. Sal Anonuevo officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The New Jersey State Policeman's Benevolent Survivor & Welfare Fund, NJ State P.B.A. Inc., 158 Main Street, Woodbridge NJ 07095, Phone# 732-636-8860.
Diuguid Funeral Service & Crematory, Wiggington Road Chapel, 434-385-8900, is serving the family. On-line condolences may be sent to www.diuguidfuneralservice.com
.