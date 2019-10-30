|
Ralph Mundy
South Amboy - Ralph E. Mundy, 72, of South Amboy died on Wednesday October 30, 2019 at Bayshore Community Hospital, Holmdel. Born in Woodbridge he lived in South Amboy most of his life. Before retiring he was employed as a surveyor for E.E. Cruz Construction, Holmdel. An avid New York Yankees fan he loved Corvettes and the Beatles.
Son of the late Spencer and Margaret Gallucci Mundy he is also predeceased by his wife Patricia Wirth Mundy in 2010 and his sisters Patricia Ernst and Maureen Riley. He is survived by his son and daughter-in-law Jeffrey and Jennifer Mundy of Colts Neck; his daughter and son-in-law Jennifer and Edward Codding of South Amboy; his granddaughters Nichole, Kaitlyn, Olivia, Lauren and Charlotte and his great-granddaughter Rory.
A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be offered on Saturday November 2, 2019 at St. Mary's R.C. Church, 256 Augusta Street, South Amboy. Arrangements are under the direction of The Gundrum Service "Home For Funerals" 237 Bordentown Avenue, South Amboy. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the .
Published in Home News Tribune from Oct. 30 to Oct. 31, 2019