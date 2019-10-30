Services
The Gundrum Service Home For Funerals
237 Bordentown Ave
South Amboy, NJ 08879
(732) 727-0666
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019
St. Mary's R.C. Church
256 Augusta Street
South Amboy, NJ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Ralph Mundy
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ralph Mundy

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ralph Mundy Obituary
Ralph Mundy

South Amboy - Ralph E. Mundy, 72, of South Amboy died on Wednesday October 30, 2019 at Bayshore Community Hospital, Holmdel. Born in Woodbridge he lived in South Amboy most of his life. Before retiring he was employed as a surveyor for E.E. Cruz Construction, Holmdel. An avid New York Yankees fan he loved Corvettes and the Beatles.

Son of the late Spencer and Margaret Gallucci Mundy he is also predeceased by his wife Patricia Wirth Mundy in 2010 and his sisters Patricia Ernst and Maureen Riley. He is survived by his son and daughter-in-law Jeffrey and Jennifer Mundy of Colts Neck; his daughter and son-in-law Jennifer and Edward Codding of South Amboy; his granddaughters Nichole, Kaitlyn, Olivia, Lauren and Charlotte and his great-granddaughter Rory.

A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be offered on Saturday November 2, 2019 at St. Mary's R.C. Church, 256 Augusta Street, South Amboy. Arrangements are under the direction of The Gundrum Service "Home For Funerals" 237 Bordentown Avenue, South Amboy. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the .
Published in Home News Tribune from Oct. 30 to Oct. 31, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ralph's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now