Ralph S. Nalepka
Manville - Ralph S. Nalepka Sr., 76, of Manville, NJ, died peacefully surrounded by his family on December 12th, 2019. Ralph Sr. is survived by his wife, Sandra, of 56 years, sons Ralph Jr. (wife Christine) and John (wife Kim), two loving grandchildren Trevor and Corey, nieces, nephews and extended family. He was predeceased by parents John and Mary Nalepka and brothers John and Richard.
Ralph Sr. was a hard-working man: Coca-Cola (13 years); owner of Millstone Sport Shop (38 years); most recently NVGC. Ralph Sr. combined his love of family and the outdoors, often bringing folks out with him to fish, hunt and explore the outdoors. Ralph met and made many friends during his working years and left a profound impact on the community.
Ralph's legacy will be celebrated Sunday, December 15 from 2-5pm at Cusick Funeral Home, 80 Mountain Ave., Somerville followed by a Mass of Christian Burial on Monday, December 16 at 12pm at St. Joseph Church, 34 Yorktown Road, (Millstone) Hillsborough, NJ. In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully asks that those who knew Ralph donate to St. Jude's Children Hospital in Ralph's name.
Published in Courier News from Dec. 12 to Dec. 13, 2019