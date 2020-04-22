|
Ralph W. Alt
Ralph Willard Alt, age 96, passed away peacefully on Saturday, April 18, 2020 surrounded by his family. Ralph was born and raised in Spotswood, NJ then lived in Monroe Twp., NJ for many years prior to briefly living in Brick, NJ then moving to Osceola Mills, PA.
Ralph served in the United States Navy during World War II. His tour of duty took him to Sitka, Alaska, the Philippines, and Pearl Harbor. He also spent time in the Reserves at Camp Kilmer, NJ. Ralph was a member of the VFW and the American Legion. He retired as the owner of his business, Alt Associates, Inc., where he employed and trained many of his grandsons and family members as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning technicians.
Ralph loved fishing and boating, exploring the wooded area around his home, planting flowers and other greenery, riding his "jitney" to visit friends and family in the area, cutting grass, and sitting on his porch simply enjoying the outdoors. He was passionate about supporting others and helping in any way possible. He truly enjoyed his family and loved everyone. One of his favorite pass-times was spending time with "Barney" the cat.
Ralph was the beloved husband of the late Ruth M. Alt. He leaves behind daughter Patricia Rosendale of Tavernier, Fl; daughter Judy (Al) Kopak of Bradenton, Fl; son Gary (Sue) Alt of South Amboy, NJ; son Paul Hollingsworth of Arizona; daughter Nancy(Mark) Taylor of Osceola Mills, PA; sister, Thelma Ivins, of Dubois, PA; 23 grandchildren, 32 great grandchildren and 11 great great grandchildren.
Ralph was preceded in death by his parents, John and Alice Al; sister, Gloria Bowman; daughter Linda Hudgins, and two grandsons.
Funeral arrangements are being made by Colonial Funeral Home, 2170 Hwy. 88, Brick, NJ. Due to the coronavirus the funeral services will be private. Interment will immediately follow a private service at the East Windsor Cemetery, East Windsor, NJ Condolences can be sent to the family at http://www.colonialfuneralgroup.com
The family will be holding a celebration of life and memorial service which will be held on the farm where he lived sometime in the summer months.
Published in Home News Tribune from Apr. 22 to Apr. 23, 2020