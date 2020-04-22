Services
Colonial Funeral Homes - Brick
2170 Highway 88
Brick, NJ 08724
(732) 899-9090
For more information about
Ralph Alt
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for Ralph Alt
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ralph W. Alt


1923 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ralph W. Alt Obituary
Ralph W. Alt

Ralph Willard Alt, age 96, passed away peacefully on Saturday, April 18, 2020 surrounded by his family. Ralph was born and raised in Spotswood, NJ then lived in Monroe Twp., NJ for many years prior to briefly living in Brick, NJ then moving to Osceola Mills, PA.

Ralph served in the United States Navy during World War II. His tour of duty took him to Sitka, Alaska, the Philippines, and Pearl Harbor. He also spent time in the Reserves at Camp Kilmer, NJ. Ralph was a member of the VFW and the American Legion. He retired as the owner of his business, Alt Associates, Inc., where he employed and trained many of his grandsons and family members as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning technicians.

Ralph loved fishing and boating, exploring the wooded area around his home, planting flowers and other greenery, riding his "jitney" to visit friends and family in the area, cutting grass, and sitting on his porch simply enjoying the outdoors. He was passionate about supporting others and helping in any way possible. He truly enjoyed his family and loved everyone. One of his favorite pass-times was spending time with "Barney" the cat.

Ralph was the beloved husband of the late Ruth M. Alt. He leaves behind daughter Patricia Rosendale of Tavernier, Fl; daughter Judy (Al) Kopak of Bradenton, Fl; son Gary (Sue) Alt of South Amboy, NJ; son Paul Hollingsworth of Arizona; daughter Nancy(Mark) Taylor of Osceola Mills, PA; sister, Thelma Ivins, of Dubois, PA; 23 grandchildren, 32 great grandchildren and 11 great great grandchildren.

Ralph was preceded in death by his parents, John and Alice Al; sister, Gloria Bowman; daughter Linda Hudgins, and two grandsons.

Funeral arrangements are being made by Colonial Funeral Home, 2170 Hwy. 88, Brick, NJ. Due to the coronavirus the funeral services will be private. Interment will immediately follow a private service at the East Windsor Cemetery, East Windsor, NJ Condolences can be sent to the family at http://www.colonialfuneralgroup.com

The family will be holding a celebration of life and memorial service which will be held on the farm where he lived sometime in the summer months.
Published in Home News Tribune from Apr. 22 to Apr. 23, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ralph's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -