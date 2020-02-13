Services
Gustav J. Novak Funeral Home
419 Barclay St
Perth Amboy, NJ 08861
(732) 826-4525
Visitation
Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020
2:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Funeral Mass
Monday, Feb. 17, 2020
10:00 AM
Most Holy Name of Jesus Parish at La Asuncion Church
Perth Amboy - Ramona Gonzalez, 87 of Perth Amboy, passed away on Thursday, February 13, 2020 at Alameda Care Center, Perth Amboy.

Romana was born in Lares, Puerto Rico and came to Perth Amboy 71 years ago. She was employed by Mel's Clothing in Perth Amboy for many years as a Seamstress. She retired in 1973. She was a parishioner of the Most Holy Name of Jesus Parish at La Asuncion Church. She loved spending time with her family and friends.

She is preceded in death by her devoted husband Ismael Gonzalez; loving daughter of Juan and Jacinta ( nee Rodriguez ) Llano, her son Louie Gonzalez; sister of Ray, Luis, Mija, Rosa and Nito Llano .

She is survived by beloved son Ismael C. and his wife Carmen Gonzales, daughter ~ in ~ law, Mary Gonzales; dear sister of Maria Lenore Liado adored grandmother of Keoki Gonzales; cherished great ~ grandmother of Nina & Leila Gonzales .

We begin to leave on Monday, February 17, 2020 at 9:15 am from the Gustav J. Novak Funeral Home, 419 Barclay Street, Perth Amboy for a funeral mass at 10 am at the Most Holy Name of Jesus Parish at La Asuncion Church. Interment will follow at St. James Cemetery, Woodbridge. Visiting is on Sunday from 2 ~ 6 pm.
Published in Home News Tribune from Feb. 13 to Feb. 14, 2020
