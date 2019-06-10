Services
The Gundrum Service Home For Funerals
237 Bordentown Ave
South Amboy, NJ 08879
(732) 727-0666
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Jun. 10, 2019
9:30 AM
St. Mary's Church
256 Augusta Street
South Amboy, NJ
View Map
Visitation
Wednesday, Jun. 12, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
The Gundrum Service Home For Funerals
237 Bordentown Ave
South Amboy, NJ 08879
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Jun. 13, 2019
8:45 AM
The Gundrum Service Home For Funerals
237 Bordentown Ave
South Amboy, NJ 08879
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Raniero Travisano
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Raniero "Renny" Travisano

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Raniero "Renny" Travisano Obituary
Raniero "Renny" Travisano

Morgan - Raniero "Renny" Michael Travisano, 82, of the Morgan section of Sayreville died on Saturday, June 8, 2019 at JFK Medical Center, Edison. Renny was born in Newark and lived in Morgan all his life. He received his Undergraduate degree from Monmouth University and his Master's degree from Kean University. Renny served in the U.S. Army in Korea. He was previously employed by E.I. DuPont, and by the Sayreville Board of Education as a science teacher and guidance counselor at Sayreville Junior High School. Renny served several terms as a Sayreville Councilman and was the Middlesex County Clerk before retiring from the New Jersey Turnpike Authority as its' Purchasing Agent. He was an usher and member of St. Mary's R.C. Church for over 60 years and was a volunteer firefighter with the Morgan Fire Department for over 54 years. He was a member of the Knights of Columbus Council 2061, the South Amboy Elks Lodge 784, and the Sayreville Economic and Redevelopment Agency. Renny was inducted into the Sayreville War Memorial High School Hall of Fame, was the former director of the Sayreville Brain Injured Children (BIC), and was the Director and founding member of 'Firefighters Helping Firefighters.'

Raniero was predeceased by his brother John Travisano, his parents Angelo and Theresa Sebastian Travisano, and his sister Suzette Wescott. He is survived by and will be greatly missed by his wife Joan E. Zoll Travisano; his brothers Anthony Travisano of Waretown, Michael Travisano and his wife Julia of Brick, Robert Travisano and his wife Arleen of Sayreville; and his sister-in-law Jean M. Chubway of Woodbridge. Uncle Renny was cherished by his many nieces and nephews. He will be grieved by the countless friends, family, and strangers to whom he was always available as a mentor. He was devoted to Edson, his precious pet scarlet macaw, who adored him.

Visitation will be on Wednesday, June 12, 2019 from 3 to 7pm. Funeral Services will be held on Thursday, June 13, 2019 at 8:45 am from The Gundrum Service "Home For Funerals" 237 Bordentown Avenue, South Amboy followed by a 9:30am Mass of Christian Burial at St. Mary's Church, South Amboy. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Mary's Church, 256 Augusta Street, South Amboy, NJ 08879.
Published in Home News Tribune on June 10, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now