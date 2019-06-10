|
Raniero "Renny" Travisano
Morgan - Raniero "Renny" Michael Travisano, 82, of the Morgan section of Sayreville died on Saturday, June 8, 2019 at JFK Medical Center, Edison. Renny was born in Newark and lived in Morgan all his life. He received his Undergraduate degree from Monmouth University and his Master's degree from Kean University. Renny served in the U.S. Army in Korea. He was previously employed by E.I. DuPont, and by the Sayreville Board of Education as a science teacher and guidance counselor at Sayreville Junior High School. Renny served several terms as a Sayreville Councilman and was the Middlesex County Clerk before retiring from the New Jersey Turnpike Authority as its' Purchasing Agent. He was an usher and member of St. Mary's R.C. Church for over 60 years and was a volunteer firefighter with the Morgan Fire Department for over 54 years. He was a member of the Knights of Columbus Council 2061, the South Amboy Elks Lodge 784, and the Sayreville Economic and Redevelopment Agency. Renny was inducted into the Sayreville War Memorial High School Hall of Fame, was the former director of the Sayreville Brain Injured Children (BIC), and was the Director and founding member of 'Firefighters Helping Firefighters.'
Raniero was predeceased by his brother John Travisano, his parents Angelo and Theresa Sebastian Travisano, and his sister Suzette Wescott. He is survived by and will be greatly missed by his wife Joan E. Zoll Travisano; his brothers Anthony Travisano of Waretown, Michael Travisano and his wife Julia of Brick, Robert Travisano and his wife Arleen of Sayreville; and his sister-in-law Jean M. Chubway of Woodbridge. Uncle Renny was cherished by his many nieces and nephews. He will be grieved by the countless friends, family, and strangers to whom he was always available as a mentor. He was devoted to Edson, his precious pet scarlet macaw, who adored him.
Visitation will be on Wednesday, June 12, 2019 from 3 to 7pm. Funeral Services will be held on Thursday, June 13, 2019 at 8:45 am from The Gundrum Service "Home For Funerals" 237 Bordentown Avenue, South Amboy followed by a 9:30am Mass of Christian Burial at St. Mary's Church, South Amboy. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Mary's Church, 256 Augusta Street, South Amboy, NJ 08879.
Published in Home News Tribune on June 10, 2019