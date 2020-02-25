|
Rannie Cotten
Rahway - Mrs. Rannie Cotten, 93, passed away February 18, 2020 at Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital at Rahway surrounded by her loving family. Rannie was born in Richlands, NC and lived in Elizabeth and Rahway for the past 60 years. Mrs. Cotten worked for Hershey Imports in Rahway for 25 years retiring in 2005, prior to that she was the co-owner with her husband in a Restaurant Business in Erie, PA.
Funeral Services will take place on Friday, February 28, 2020 at 11:30 am the Lehrer-Gibilisco Funeral Home, 275 West Milton Avenue, Rahway, NJ 07065. Visitation also on Friday, February 28, 2020 from 10am-12pm at the funeral home. Interment - Brigadier General William C. Doyle Veterans Memorial Cemetery, 350 Provinceline Road, Wrightstown, NJ 08562.
Complete obituary found on our website www.lehrergibilisco.com.
Published in Home News Tribune from Feb. 25 to Feb. 26, 2020