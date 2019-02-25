|
Raritan Borough
Raritan - Antonia Natale, 91, of Raritan passed away peacefully at home on Friday, February 22, 2019, surrounded by her loving family. She was born on February 12, 1928 in San Gregorio, D'Ippona, Calabria Italy to the late Antonia and Rosario Greco.
Antonia loved to cook and enjoyed making meals for her family. She enjoyed being outside tending to her plants in her garden. Antonia was a very spiritual and devoted parishioner of St. Ann Church who enjoyed attending Mass. She cherished her family very much and enjoyed the time she spent with them. Antonia will be remembered as a dedicated wife, mother, grandmother, sister and friend to many. She will be missed by all who knew her.
Antonia is survived by her beloved husband Domenico P. Natale of 63 years, her loving son Gregorio Natale, her loving daughters Rose Carnovale (Rosario) and Toni Stevens (Paul) and the joys of her life her grandchildren, Gregory Jr., Jason, Brett Natale, Vincent, Dominic, Marie Carnovale, Brianne, Blake and Alexandra Stevens. She is also survived by her brother Vincenzo Greco (Elisabetta) and sister-in-law Teresina Greco and many nieces and nephews.
Antonia was predeceased by her sister Concetta Grande and brother-in-law Vincenzo Grande, brother Giuseppe Greco and sister-in-law Rosina Greco, brother Gregorio Greco, brother-in-law Antonio Lacquaniti and sister-in-law Maria Rosa Lacquaniti.
A viewing will be held on Tuesday, February 26, 2019 from 4:00 pm to 9:00 pm and Wednesday, February 27, 2019 from 8:30 am to 9:30 am at the Bongiovi Funeral Home 416 Bell Avenue, Raritan NJ (908) 725-1887.
Funeral Mass will be 10:00 am on Wednesday, February 27, 2019 at St Ann Church 45 Anderson Street Raritan NJ.
Entombment will follow in the Mausoleum at St Bernard Cemetery 551 Route 28 Bridgewater NJ.
"FOREVER IN OUR HEARTS"
Published in Courier News on Feb. 25, 2019