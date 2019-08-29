|
Ray Brevard
- - Ray Brevard, 76, passed away on August 20, 2019 at Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital, Rahway. Born in Newark, New Jersey he lived in Rahway. He was a longshoreman for Maher Terminals in Newark for many years before his retirement.
Ray is survived by his son Rodney Brevard and his siblings; Olga Cheney, Linda Farmer, Isee, Adrian Brevard, Phillip Brevard, Kevin Brevard and Zachary Brevard.
Visitation will be Friday evening from 7 to 9 PM at Jones Funeral Home, 247 Elm Avenue, Rahway. Burial will be Tuesday at 11 AM, Rosedale Cemetery in Linden.
Arrangements are by the Jones Funeral Home, Rahway.
Published in Home News Tribune on Aug. 29, 2019