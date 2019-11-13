|
|
Raymond A. Lajewski
Sayreville - Raymond A. Lajewski, also known as "Howie" in his younger days, passed away November 13, 2019, at home, surrounded by his loving family. Raymond was always a gentle, peaceful and loving fellow. He had a deep love for God and family. Born in South Amboy, he was a lifelong borough resident of Sayreville. Before his retirement, Ray worked as a millwright for E.I. DuPont in Parlin for over 40 years. He was a member of their 10 and 25-year clubs. He was a US Army Veteran. Ray was a communicant of St. Stanislaus Kostka RC Church in Sayreville and was very devoted to his faith and the Rosary. He was a member and past treasurer of the St. Stan's Holy Name Society. Ray spent many Thursdays working at St. Stan's Bingo, making and serving the best coffee. He loved giving of his time to the organization. His friendly face will be missed by all. Ray loved to sing and do the Polka, especially singing with his grandson and son-in-law. Ray remembered everyone in his family and you could hear your name announced on the Polish Hour on Sunday, acknowledging your special occasions. He was a member of the Holy Trinity Society, the San Alfonso Retreat group for over 50 years, the St. Theresa's Choir, and the Nocturnal Adoration Society, the St. Stan's Seniors and the American Legion Post 211 in Sayreville.
He is predeceased by his daughter, Rene, whom he adored. His Angel is greeting him with open arms. He is also predeceased by his parents Frank and Beatrice (Mozdzen) Lajewski, and his siblings Frank, Joan Lajewski, Charlotte Garbowski.
Surviving are his loving wife, the former Bernadine Truchan, his daughter Ann Marie Lucchesi and her husband Rob of Flemington, his grandchildren Kyle and Megan Lucchesi, his brother and sister in law John and Joyce Lajewski and several nieces, nephews, cousins and friends who will remember him as a kind and loving man.
Funeral services will be Saturday 10:30 am from the Maliszewski Memorial Home 121 Main St. Sayreville, with an 11:00 am funeral mass to follow at St. Stanislaus Kostka RC Church in Sayreville. Burial will take place at St. Stan's Cemetery in Sayreville.
Calling hours at the funeral home will be Friday 2 pm-4 pm and 7 pm to 9 pm. The St. Stan's Seniors will meet at 2:30 pm, the St. Stan's Holy Name Society at 7:30 pm and the American Legion at 7:00 pm.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Raymond's name may be made to the VNA Hospice 23 Main St. Ste D1, Holmdel NJ 07733. The family would like to thank them for their kindness and assistance during this difficult time. They would also like to thank Jana, his daily caregiver, as well as Sheila and Barbara for all the help they extended.
Completed arrangements, letters of condolence, and directions may be found by visiting www.maliszewskimemorialhome.com
Published in Home News Tribune from Nov. 13 to Nov. 14, 2019