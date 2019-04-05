|
|
Raymond D. "Sam" Surma
Perth Amboy - Raymond D. "Sam" Surma, born October 7, 1926, passed away on April 2, 2019 at age 92 surrounded by his family at Center for Hope Hospice in Scotch Plains, NJ. Sam was a lifelong resident of Perth Amboy and a parishioner of Good Shepherd Parish in Hopelawn, NJ.
Sam served in the US Navy with the 59th Seabees Construction Battalion stationed in Guam during World War II. He was the recipient of the American Theater Medal, The Asiatic Pacific Medal and the Victory Medal.
He was predeceased by his beloved wife, Julia "DuDu" Surma, his mother and father, John J. and Clara Surma of Perth Amboy, his brothers William Surma of Gouldsboro, Pa. and John J. Surma, Jr. of Richmond, Va.
Sam is survived by his loving daughter, Donna Surma-Ryan of Sayreville and "His Boy", his adoring Grandson Eric Ryan of New Brunswick, NJ.
Also surviving are his Aunt Julia Mandy, "his buddy and fellow mischief maker", of Parlin, NJ, his proud Godson John Mandy and wife Johanna of Monroe, NJ and many nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews and cousins whom he loved dearly. To Sam, family was everything and to know him was to love him. Our loss is Heaven's gain.
We will begin to leave on Monday, April 8, 2019 at 9:15am for a Funeral Mass at 10am at the Good Shepherd Parish at Our Lady of The Most Holy Rosary Church, Interment will follow at St. Nicholas Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Sunday, April 7, 2019 from 2 ~ 6pm at Gustav J. Novak Funeral Home, 419 Barclay St. Perth Amboy, NJ.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Center for Hope Hospice in Scotch Plains, NJ or to New Beginnings Animal Rescue 26 Windsor Dr. East Brunswick, NJ 08816 https://newbeginningsanimalrescuenj.org/
Published in Home News Tribune on Apr. 5, 2019