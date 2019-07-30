|
|
Raymond E. Tobias
Formerly of Carteret - Raymond E. Tobias 84, formerly of Carteret, died on Saturday, July 27, 2019 at Centra State Medical Center in Freehold. He was born in Jersey City and lived in Carteret most of his life, before moving to Toms River. Raymond was a member of the US National Guard. He worked for Sea Train as a truck mechanic, after that for the Borough of Carteret as a grounds keeper/maintenance man as well as the maintenance man for St. Elizabeth RC Church in Carteret, where he was a parishioner and a member of the Holy Name Society. Raymond was the Scout Master of Troop 89 in Carteret for many years. He enjoyed camping and spending time with his family.
He is predeceased by his parents, Anna and John Tobias; his first wife, Marion; his second wife, Janet and his son-in-law, James Jones. Raymond is survived by his children, Denise Jones and Raymond M. Tobias and his wife, Colette; his five grandchildren, David, James and Michael Jones and Raymond T. and Ryan Tobias; his great grandchildren, Connor, Parker and Devin Jones, Iris and Luna Jones and Eleanor Tobias; as well as his three sisters, Helen, Joanie and Theresa.
The Funeral will be on Thursday, August 1, 2019 starting at 9:30 AM at Synowiecki Funeral Home, 56 Carteret Avenue in Carteret. Mass will be at 10 AM at Divine Mercy Parish, followed by Interment at St. Gertrude Cemetery in Colonia. Visiting hours will be on Wednesday, from 4 PM to 8 PM.
Published in Home News Tribune on July 30, 2019