Branchburg Funeral Home
910 Route 202 S
Branchburg, NJ 08876
(908) 526-7638
Viewing
Wednesday, Sep. 25, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Viewing
Thursday, Sep. 26, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Prayer Service
Thursday, Sep. 26, 2019
11:00 AM
Raymond F. Martin Sr.


1930 - 2019
Raymond F. Martin Sr. Obituary
Raymond F. Martin Sr.

Branchburg - Raymond F. Martin Sr., 89, of Branchburg, NJ, passed away on September 21, 2019 at his home. Viewing will be held Wednesday, September 25, 2019 from 4-8pm and Thursday, September 26, 2019 from 10-11am with a prayer service at 11am at the Branchburg Funeral Home 910 US Highway 202 South, Branchburg, NJ 08876.

Interment will follow at Neshanic Cemetery in Hillsborough, NJ.

Please visit www.branchburgfuneralhome.com for a full obituary reflecting his life.
Published in Courier News on Sept. 24, 2019
