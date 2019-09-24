|
|
Raymond F. Martin Sr.
Branchburg - Raymond F. Martin Sr., 89, of Branchburg, NJ, passed away on September 21, 2019 at his home. Viewing will be held Wednesday, September 25, 2019 from 4-8pm and Thursday, September 26, 2019 from 10-11am with a prayer service at 11am at the Branchburg Funeral Home 910 US Highway 202 South, Branchburg, NJ 08876.
Interment will follow at Neshanic Cemetery in Hillsborough, NJ.
Please visit www.branchburgfuneralhome.com for a full obituary reflecting his life.
Published in Courier News on Sept. 24, 2019