Raymond G. Ferrera
Somerville - Raymond G. Ferrera, 68, died July 13, 2019. He was born January 25, 1951 in Somerville to the late Dorothy Unangst and George Ferrera, Sr.
He was a 1969 graduate of Bridgewater Raritan High School West who worked as a computer repair person for bell Atlantic/Verizon. Raymond loved yoga and workouts at the gym. He traveled in the US and abroad and had a love of photography.
Raymond was kind, caring and generous and enjoyed his quiet time gardening.
He is survived by his two sisters Josephine Abroscat (companion Ron Baylis), Dorothy Knight (John), his three brothers George, (Christine), Joe (Anna Louise) and Frank (Susan). Raymond was a devoted son, loving brother, uncle, great-uncle and a loyal friend to many.
Visitation (July 27, 2019) from 9:30am-12:30pm Burial to follow St. Bernard's Cemetery 551 Hwy 28 Bridgewater NJ. Bongiovi Funeral Home 416 Bell Avenue Raritan NJ (908 725-1887).
In lieu of flowers donations can be made in Ray's name to WWW.GMHC.org
"FOREVER IN OUR HEARTS"
Published in Courier News on July 21, 2019