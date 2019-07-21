Services
Bongiovi Funeral Home - Raritan
416 Bell Avenue
Raritan, NJ 08869
(908) 725-1887
Visitation
Saturday, Jul. 27, 2019
9:30 AM - 12:30 PM
Bongiovi Funeral Home - Raritan
416 Bell Avenue
Raritan, NJ 08869
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Raymond Ferrera
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Raymond G. Ferrera


1951 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Raymond G. Ferrera Obituary
Raymond G. Ferrera

Somerville - Raymond G. Ferrera, 68, died July 13, 2019. He was born January 25, 1951 in Somerville to the late Dorothy Unangst and George Ferrera, Sr.

He was a 1969 graduate of Bridgewater Raritan High School West who worked as a computer repair person for bell Atlantic/Verizon. Raymond loved yoga and workouts at the gym. He traveled in the US and abroad and had a love of photography.

Raymond was kind, caring and generous and enjoyed his quiet time gardening.

He is survived by his two sisters Josephine Abroscat (companion Ron Baylis), Dorothy Knight (John), his three brothers George, (Christine), Joe (Anna Louise) and Frank (Susan). Raymond was a devoted son, loving brother, uncle, great-uncle and a loyal friend to many.

Visitation (July 27, 2019) from 9:30am-12:30pm Burial to follow St. Bernard's Cemetery 551 Hwy 28 Bridgewater NJ. Bongiovi Funeral Home 416 Bell Avenue Raritan NJ (908 725-1887).

To send an on-line condolence visit www.bongiovifuneralhome.com

In lieu of flowers donations can be made in Ray's name to WWW.GMHC.org

"FOREVER IN OUR HEARTS"
Published in Courier News on July 21, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now