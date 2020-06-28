Raymond G. Yanchus
Pinehurst, NC - Raymond G. Yanchus ("Coach," "Sting Ray," "Candy Man") of Pinehurst, NC passed away Sunday, June 21st, 2020 due to complications of pneumonia. He was 85.
Born in Wilkes-Barre, PA in 1934, he was the eldest son of George J. Yanchus and Julia Ruda Yanchus. He was predeceased by his parents, his beloved wife Nancy Yanchus, sisters Barbara Domzalski and Rosemarie Urban, and brother Eugene who died in infancy.
He is survived by his daughters Beth Burke (husband Bob) of Colts Neck, NJ and Susan Dyer (husband Jeff) of Wake Forest, NC, who will always cherish his memory. In addition, he is survived by five grandchildren whom he greatly loved: Jessica Phillips (husband Ritchie) of Raleigh, NC; Brett Knighton (wife Samantha) of Wendell, NC; Allie Burke of St. Cloud, FL; Emily Burke of Colts Neck, NJ; and Sierra Dyer of Boone, NC. He also leaves two great-grandsons, Garret and Ayden Phillips of Raleigh, NC. He is also survived by his first wife Ginny Yanchus of Keansburg, NJ.
Ray was raised in Wilkes-Barre, PA and attended Catholic school there. He joined the Marines right after high school and left three years later with the rank of Sergeant. He then used the GI bill to be the first in his family to attend college (Wilkes). Ray then taught high school social studies/law in Springfield, NJ (JDRHS). He coached football there early in his career, then transitioned to be their head basketball coach for 32 years. After 10 years as basketball coach, he also became the golf coach at Jonathan Dayton, followed by his dream retirement in Pinehurst, NC.
Ray was larger than life and had a life story for almost every situation. Even so, he was most interested in hearing the stories of others. This could be long-time friends or people he just met in a waiting room. As a coach, he had an almost encyclopedic knowledge of sports, and could also recall very specific details about all the basketball games he coached. Back then, he was strict but fair. Then he had grandchildren that softened all of his edges and filled his heart. He loved being a Pop-Pop. He also loved the Pittsburgh Pirates, Johnny Unitas, John Wayne, Tiger Woods, and Frank Sinatra.
A private graveside service was held at Riverview Cemetery in Richmond, VA on June 27, 2020. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, there will be a memorial/celebration of life for Ray on a future date. For updates and a memorial video, please contact Nelsen Funeral Home at www.nelsenrichmond.com or Sue at dyerrn@gmail.com. Memorials may be made to the Artists League of the Sandhills, P.O. Box 460, Aberdeen, NC, 28315.
Published in Courier News from Jun. 28 to Jun. 30, 2020.