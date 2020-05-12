|
Raymond Hohner
South Plainfield - Raymond (Ray) Hohner, 63, of South Plainfield, N.J., passed away at home on May 11, 2020 after a long battle with cancer. Born December 10, 1956 in Elizabeth, N.J., Ray is survived by his loving wife of 39 years, Mary Walsh Hohner; sons Kevin of Jacksonville, FL and Ryan at home; father Walter R. Hohner and his step-mother Pat of Piscataway; siblings Nancy Sharp of Middletown, PA, Paul Hohner of Budd Lake, NJ, Ernest Hohner of Petersburg, MI, and step siblings Lisa Chavez of Middlesex, and Cheryl Farhy of Clinton. Also surviving are nephews, nieces, and cousins, including those in Schura, Germany who hold a special place in their hearts for Ray. Additionally, Ray leaves behind his beloved dog Maggie. Ray was preceded in death by his mother, Dorothy Wydner Hohner.
Ray graduated from David Brearley High School, Kenilworth, NJ, and received an Associate's Degree from Middlesex County College, NJ. Ray spent his entire working life in the food services industry.
Ray dearly loved his family and took pride in his home. He enjoyed cooking and took great satisfaction in doing creative projects around the house. Ray's leisure pursuits included fishing, bike riding, celebrating Oktoberfest, candle crafting and drawing. Ray was talented cartoonist and amateur artist whose art reflected a distinct style of outlandish wit and humor. Ray had a sly sense of humor and a great laugh that will always be remembered.
A celebration of life in Ray's honor will be held at a later date. In remembrance of Ray, the family suggests memorial contributions to HMH JFK Haven Hospice. Services are under the direction of the McCriskin-Gustafson Funeral Homes, South Plainfield.
Published in Courier News from May 12 to May 13, 2020